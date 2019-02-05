Sunday Sweets: 208L Containers – Feral Cats In The Tasmanian North-East

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: 208L Containers

Track: Feral Cats In The Tasmanian North-East

Type: Local



Feeling a bit like what a headache would sound like if it was processed into audible sound, this song hits hard like a runaway train and has a weirdly catchy chorus that you won’t soon forget.

– Paul Waxman

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify: