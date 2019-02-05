SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: 208L Containers – Feral Cats In The Tasmanian North-East
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: 208L Containers
Track: Feral Cats In The Tasmanian North-East
Type: Local
Feeling a bit like what a headache would sound like if it was processed into audible sound, this song hits hard like a runaway train and has a weirdly catchy chorus that you won’t soon forget.
– Paul Waxman
Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:
Imo
February 5th 2019Read more by Imo
Category: Audio, Audio, Features
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, feature, local artists, Music, Sunday Sweets
