Sunday Sweets: Alice Ivy

Fresh from dropping her debut album, Alice Ivy called in to chat about her record, collaborations and a very special headline show that’s coming up.

I’m Dreaming from Alice Ivy is SYN’s Australian feature album– week beginning 19th February.

February 20th 2018
