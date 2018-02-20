SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: Alice Ivy
Fresh from dropping her debut album, Alice Ivy called in to chat about her record, collaborations and a very special headline show that’s coming up.
I’m Dreaming from Alice Ivy is SYN’s Australian feature album– week beginning 19th February.
