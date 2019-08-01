Sunday Sweets: Amber Mark – What If

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Amber Mark

Track: What If

Type: International

Amber Mark is only 23 years old, but you wouldn’t guess it when listening to the sophisticated sound of her latest single ‘What If’. Her music draws influences from a multitude of different cultures as she moved around extensively growing up, spending time in New York, India, Brazil and Germany. Mark’s latest single recalls the musical movement coined ‘Quiet Storm’ which arose in the 1970s as a sensuous infusion of jazz-influenced R&B, epitomised by Sade and Marvin Gaye. She simultaneously honours this tradition and modernises it in ‘What If’ with the track’s delicate string arrangement balanced out by the funk bass and, of course, her light, breathy vocals.

– Imogen Bower

