On Air
Sunday Sweets: Amber Mark – What If
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Amber Mark
Track: What If
Type: International
Amber Mark is only 23 years old, but you wouldn’t guess it when listening to the sophisticated sound of her latest single ‘What If’. Her music draws influences from a multitude of different cultures as she moved around extensively growing up, spending time in New York, India, Brazil and Germany. Mark’s latest single recalls the musical movement coined ‘Quiet Storm’ which arose in the 1970s as a sensuous infusion of jazz-influenced R&B, epitomised by Sade and Marvin Gaye. She simultaneously honours this tradition and modernises it in ‘What If’ with the track’s delicate string arrangement balanced out by the funk bass and, of course, her light, breathy vocals.
– Imogen Bower
Imogen Bower
August 1st 2019Read more by Imogen Bower
Category: Audio, Audio, Features
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, international artist, Music, Sunday Sweets, sweet 16
More by Sunday Sweets
Sunday Sweets: JGrrey – Better Off
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: JGrrey Track: Better Off Type: International Though just one of […]
Sunday Sweets: The Goods and Touch Sensitive – Let’s Roll
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: The Goods and Touch Sensitive […]
Sunday Sweets: Baker Boy – In Control
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favorite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Baker Boy Track: In Control Type: Local Baker […]