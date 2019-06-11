On Air
Sunday Sweets: AURORA – Daydreamer
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Aurora
Track: Dayreamer
Type: International
Feeling those Melbourne winter blues? Let Aurora’s cathartic Daydreamer fuel the fire inside your soul. Thundering electro-drums builds momentum into a raw release of emotion as Aurora’s angelic voice urges us to follow our deepest dreams and desires. Don’t limit your dreams to while you sleep at night, become moonwalkers, dream talkers, follow your daydreams in real life. While we live, our dreams cannot die.
– Siobhan Lynch-Wells
Imo
June 11th 2019Read more by Imo
Category: Audio, Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, international feature, Music, Sunday Sweets
