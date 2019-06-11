Sunday Sweets SYN Website

Sunday Sweets: AURORA – Daydreamer

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Aurora
Track: Dayreamer
Type: International

Feeling those Melbourne winter blues? Let Aurora’s cathartic Daydreamer fuel the fire inside your soul. Thundering electro-drums builds momentum into a raw release of emotion as Aurora’s angelic voice urges us to follow our deepest dreams and desires. Don’t limit your dreams to while you sleep at night, become moonwalkers, dream talkers, follow your daydreams in real life. While we live, our dreams cannot die.

– Siobhan Lynch-Wells

June 11th 2019
