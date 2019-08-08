Sunday Sweets: Baked Beans – Avalon Speedway

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Baked beans

Track: Avalon Speedway

Type: Local

Avalon Speedway is performed by the Australian band Baked Beans. This indie song was released in 2019 by the five-person band lead by Matt Blach. Baked Beans were founded in 2016 and also have many upcoming tour dates. This song, Avalon Speedway, is a very bubbly, upbringing song that will definitely get you off your feet and get your boogie on! The band’s use of instrumentals throughout the song is very amazing in my opinion – the guitar really brings the song together. The music video to this is also very interesting as it gives you an insight into the band and how playful they are. Looking forward to seeing some new things from Baked Beans!

– Sarah, Work Experience Student