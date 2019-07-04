Sunday Sweets SYN Website

Sunday Sweets: Baker Boy – In Control

Baker Boy Album Art

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favorite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Baker Boy
Track: In Control
Type: Local 

Baker Boy is an Indigenous Australian artist who creates hip-hop and rap music and recently released a new single called ‘In Control’. Baker Boy is iconic due to his ability to incorporate lyrics in both English and Yolngu into his music.  ‘In Control’ is perfect to vibe to when feeling determined or motivated. The track was created to inspire confidence and inject positive energy into the lives of those who hear it.

– Alexa, Work Experience Student

Imo

July 4th 2019
