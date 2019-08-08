Sunday Sweets: Bat For Lashes – Feel For You

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Bat For Lashes

Track: Feel For You

Type: International

Feel For You is a part of the ‘Lost Girls’ album, performed by Natasha Khan who’s professionally known as indie/alternative artist Bat For Lashes. Feel For You is a part of the synth-wave genre of music which also contains retro vibes which can be nostalgic to a particular listener. The record heavily utilises such genre and doesn’t rely on lyrics to carry out the song. It instead relies on ambient and synthesised sounds to create an atmospheric ‘experience’. Such is currently popular at many festivals across the world which is why this label is played worldwide to a wider audience (or to a particular, yet vast demographic). This piece of music tries to recreate a sense of distance as well as closure at the same time with its deep yet ambient sounds, creating a familiar yet unrecognisable beat. The music is produced in a way to be crowd pleasing and possibly ‘disorientating’. Feel For You may be trying to recreate the experiences of relationships and what it means to be a part of one.

– Isaac, Work Experience Student

