Sunday Sweets: Beach Bunny – Honeymoon

Artist: Beach Bunny

Album: Honeymoon

Type: International

Chicago Indie Rock band, Beach Bunny, released their nine-track debut album ‘Honeymoon’ on Valentine’s day – and it’s a doozy. Originally a solo act of Lili Trifilio, Beach Bunny became a full four-piece band 2017. Following the hit 2018 single ‘Sports’ and breakout EP Prom Queen, the group is making waves.

Lead single ‘Dream Boy’ pushes an upbeat rock beat that feels carefree. It’s lyrics however, ‘if you’re gonna love me make sure that you do it right’ underlines the anxieties of love and relationships. Tracks like ‘Ms. California’ and ‘Promises’ are relatable power pop anthems. Although tracks such as ‘April’ slow down to reflect on heartbreak and insecurity; “I wish that you would pick up when you know I’m calling”.

Trifilio intended the album to reflected end of the honeymoon stage – “If you heard it, you could think that this is a breakup album but it’s really focusing on those times where you’re just not really sure where the relationship is headed and things are getting kind of shaky.”

Written by Zoe Blochlinger