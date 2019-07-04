On Air
Sunday Sweets: Bench Press – Dreaming Again
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Bench Press
Track: Dreaming Again
Type: Local
This local Melbourne post-rock band ‘Bench Press’, will definitely reel you in within the first few seconds of the song and get you banging your head. Consisting of just 4 band members, Jack, Jordan, Lewis and Morgan, they certainly pack a lot of sharp, relentless bursts of punk in their vocals which are nicely balanced by electrical instrumentals and upbeat drums in the background. The track “Dreaming again” mirrors this style and gives you the perfect sneak peek to their album ‘Not the Past, Can’t be The Future’!
-Aya Ishii, Work Experience Student
Imo
July 4th 2019Read more by Imo
Category: Audio, Audio, Music Reviews
Topics: Music
Tags: #localbands, #punkmusic, #rockmusic, #sweetsixteen, Music, Punk, rock, sundaysweets
More by Sunday Sweets
Sunday Sweets: The Goods and Touch Sensitive – Let’s Roll
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: The Goods and Touch Sensitive […]
Sunday Sweets: Baker Boy – In Control
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favorite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Baker Boy Track: In Control Type: Local Baker […]
Sunday Sweets: Gena Rose Bruce – Logan’s Beach
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Gena Rose Bruce Track: Logan’s Beach […]