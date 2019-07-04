Sunday Sweets: Bench Press – Dreaming Again

This local Melbourne post-rock band ‘Bench Press’, will definitely reel you in within the first few seconds of the song and get you banging your head. Consisting of just 4 band members, Jack, Jordan, Lewis and Morgan, they certainly pack a lot of sharp, relentless bursts of punk in their vocals which are nicely balanced by electrical instrumentals and upbeat drums in the background. The track “Dreaming again” mirrors this style and gives you the perfect sneak peek to their album ‘Not the Past, Can’t be The Future’!