Biscotti AKA Carla came into the SYN studios to chat to Rhys, Gloria and Jayden about her album ‘Like Heaven in the Movies’ as well as the creative collaboration with Alice Hutchison which resulted in a series of photographs to go alongside each track on the album.

Check out the full Sweet Sixteen – here.

