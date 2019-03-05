Sunday Sweets SYN Website

Sunday Sweets: Black Bats – Big Yellow Eye

black bats album on fairy floss background

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Black Bats
Track: Big Yellow Eye
Type: Local
You could slip this track straight into ‘Pulp Fiction’, or a skateboarding video, and it would fit perfectly. Black Bats’ raw sound makes me want to grab a skateboard and go shred.

– Blake Furfaro

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:

Imo

March 5th 2019
