Sunday Sweets: Black Bats – Big Yellow Eye

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Black Bats

Track: Big Yellow Eye

Type: Local

You could slip this track straight into ‘Pulp Fiction’, or a skateboarding video, and it would fit perfectly. Black Bats’ raw sound makes me want to grab a skateboard and go shred.

– Blake Furfaro

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify: