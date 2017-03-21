Sunday Sweets: Boat Show IV (12.3.17)

Ali from Boat Show called up Rhys, Jayden and Patrick for a chat about their debut release Groundbreaking Masterpiece, which is SYN’s Australian feature album (week 13.3.17). Joining Sunday Sweets from Fremantle they had a chat about the changing live music scene in Perth as well as forming a band and recording a whole album in less than six months.

Check out the full Sweet Sixteen – here.

Keep up to date with Sunday Sweets on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/SYNSundaySweets/