Sunday Sweets: Boat Show IV (12.3.17)

Ali from Boat Show called up Rhys, Jayden and Patrick for a chat about their debut release Groundbreaking Masterpiece, which is SYN’s Australian feature album (week 13.3.17). Joining Sunday Sweets from Fremantle they had a chat about the changing live music scene in Perth as well as forming a band and recording a whole album in less than six months.

March 21st 2017
