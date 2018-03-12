Sunday Sweets SYN Website

Sunday Sweets: Christopher Port

Christopher Port
The producer joined Ro and Luke in studio to chat collaboration with Annie Bass, life in the Pieater family and Kanye West.

Christopher Port’s collaborative track with Annie Bass, Thrown Away features in the SYN Sweet 16 – week beginning 12th March.

March 12th 2018
Read more by Ro Flack
