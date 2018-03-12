SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: Christopher Port
The producer joined Ro and Luke in studio to chat collaboration with Annie Bass, life in the Pieater family and Kanye West.
Christopher Port’s collaborative track with Annie Bass, Thrown Away features in the SYN Sweet 16 – week beginning 12th March.
