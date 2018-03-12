SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird
Kieran from Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird joined Ro and Luke to chat about the band’s brand new album Electric Brown. You also heard about how the band came together and the point in time where wheels really set in motion.
Electric Brown fromCousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird is SYN’s Australian feature album– week beginning 22th March.
