Sunday Sweets: Crocodylus
Dylan, Rosie and Riley caught up with Stephen from Sydney’s Crocodylus. Their new single My Love is out now and is a must-listen for any homegrown garage rock fanatic.
My Love features in the SYN Sweet 16 – week beginning 9th April.
April 12th 2018
