Sunday Sweets SYN Website

SYN 90.7

Sunday Sweets: Cry Club – DFTM

fairy floss background with cry club's album art

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Cry Club
Track: DFTM
Type: Local


This song has an incredible message that many gig-going fiends need to get into their heads: don’t touch strangers at gigs. Anger is siphoned into a really punchy drum part with passionate vocals to bring home a story that is vital to making our music venues a safe space for all.

– Paul Waxman

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:

Imo

February 20th 2019
Read more by Imo
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Sunday Sweets

fairy floss background with the cat empire's album art
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: The Cat Empire – Adelphia

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: The Cat Empire Track: Adelphia Type: […]

fairy floss background with mosquito coast's album art
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Mosquito Coast – Sweet Talking

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.   Artist: Mosquito Coast Track: Sweet Talking […]

fairy floss background with 208L containers' album art
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: 208L Containers – Feral Cats In The Tasmanian North-East

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.   Artist: 208L Containers Track: […]

Related Content

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has just received another HUGE accolade

Sights and Sounds
Sights and Sounds
Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds - Episode 4

b881696843z1_20181128104009_000gk91b6io72-0-xc45cgfp2do8uvr8dr2_fct923x652x299_ct677x380

PARCELS @ 170 RUSSELL - Live Review