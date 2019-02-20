SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: Cry Club – DFTM
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Cry Club
Track: DFTM
Type: Local
This song has an incredible message that many gig-going fiends need to get into their heads: don’t touch strangers at gigs. Anger is siphoned into a really punchy drum part with passionate vocals to bring home a story that is vital to making our music venues a safe space for all.
– Paul Waxman
Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:
Imo
February 20th 2019Read more by Imo
