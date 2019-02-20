Sunday Sweets: Cry Club – DFTM

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Cry Club

Track: DFTM

Type: Local



This song has an incredible message that many gig-going fiends need to get into their heads: don’t touch strangers at gigs. Anger is siphoned into a really punchy drum part with passionate vocals to bring home a story that is vital to making our music venues a safe space for all.

– Paul Waxman

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify: