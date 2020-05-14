Sunday Sweets: Cut Copy – Love Is All We Share

Each week the Sunday Sweets team dive into our Sweet 16 and Feature Albums.

Artist: Cut Copy

Track: Love Is All We Share

Type: Local

Aussie electro-pop exports Cut Copy are back with their new single ‘Love Is All We Share’ and it’s exactly what we need right now.

Diverting from their usual indie-disco rhythms, the electronic pioneers have crafted a new sound, swelling in harmonic blends that breathe lyrics; ‘Can you feel it in your bones? Can you feel it in your fingers? Can you feel it all alone? Love is all we share’. A message that is always relevant, yet given the present times, really hits that little bit harder.

The track is built of a simple mix of ambient synths, electronic beats and celestial chimes that make for a calm, meditative energy. Blissful in nature and accompanied by the humble vocals of front-man Dan Whitford, this feels like a spellbound journey to the future.

Though it’s not the funky dance number we would usually expect from the group, this new song definitely proves that Cut Copy have matured with age. Returning with more of a philosophical angle than before, the quartet have exhibited their ability to go deeper once again into the creative process and convey raw emotion.

While we are left in isolation longing for human connection of all sorts, ‘Love is all we share’ is a kind reminder that no matter the circumstances, love, in all forms, is really one of the best things we can share.

You can check out the track and it’s levitating video imagery here.

Written by Marli Dean