Sunday Sweets: El Tee – Everything is Fine

Each week the Sunday Sweets team dive into our Sweet 16 and Feature Albums.

Artist: El Tee

Song: Everything is Fine

Type: Local

Written by Gabriela Caeli Sumampow

El Tee returns with another single entitled “Everything Is Fine” from her upcoming debut album, set to be released on September 18.

“Everything Is Fine” is a song that has many meanings underneath the simplicity. It is a comforting song. It has an equally calming melody, that grows to be more intense and dramatic as the title is repeated like a mantra. The song was inspired by El Tee’s time in New Zealand, where she experienced bottled up anxiety, and felt trapped by the mountains.

The track sends a reassuring message; everything is fine, even when it’s not. El Tee is known for combining her dark and moody lyrics with warmth and intimacy. This is what makes “Everything Is Fine” such a unique listen. Underneath the instrumentals lies a message that will make a mark in listener’s heads, a simple yet powerful phrase – “Everything is fine, if you want it to be”.

A highlight of this track is how the melody slightly intensifies after El Tee ends each chorus with “…to be” in the absence of any instrumentals whatsoever. It adds to the importance of the message, and dramatises the song as a whole, telling a story. It ends with a more intense melody, as what started off as simple guitar strums slowly made its way to El Tee’s four piece band playing in unison, ending the song powerfully. The mantra “Everything is Fine” repeats once more.

Similar to how music video that was filmed in isolation by Daniel Cahill, the song itself makes a perfect isolation companion. It gives a comforting message of hope, something we all need as we slowly make our way to a new normal.

The single launch for “Everything is Fine” will be live streamed on Instagram this Friday, 22 May, from 7pm. El Tee will be joined by Ainsley Farrell, Freya Josephine Hollick and KIT. Listening to “Everything Is Fine” was heartwarming, so what better way to elevate the experience than by seeing it performed live(streamed)?



Image by Lauren Tarver

