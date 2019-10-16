Sunday Sweets: Elizabeth – beautiful baby

Breakups are painful, as we know it. But nobody does it better than Elizabeth. ‘beautiful baby’ is a spell-like song that describes the whole journey of losing a lover. From mourning about how a love so beautiful could be lost to accepting the truth and moving on, Elizabeth’s soothing voice tenderly expresses heartache through soft, melancholic music withholding an 80s aesthetic also present in the music video. Check out the music video for a more emotional touch to the experience, where Elizabeth sings at a karaoke as she reminisces her memories with her lover. Her debut album, “The Wonderful World of Nature”, will be out November 1, so keep a lookout for more of her magical tracks!