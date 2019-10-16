On Air
Sunday Sweets: Elizabeth – beautiful baby
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Elizabeth
Track: beautiful baby
Type: Local
Breakups are painful, as we know it. But nobody does it better than Elizabeth. ‘beautiful baby’ is a spell-like song that describes the whole journey of losing a lover. From mourning about how a love so beautiful could be lost to accepting the truth and moving on, Elizabeth’s soothing voice tenderly expresses heartache through soft, melancholic music withholding an 80s aesthetic also present in the music video. Check out the music video for a more emotional touch to the experience, where Elizabeth sings at a karaoke as she reminisces her memories with her lover. Her debut album, “The Wonderful World of Nature”, will be out November 1, so keep a lookout for more of her magical tracks!
– Gabriela Caeli Sumampow
Gabriela Caeli Sumampow
October 16th 2019Read more by Gabriela Caeli Sumampow
