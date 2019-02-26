SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: Fanfickk – Pity Party
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Fanfickk
Track: Pity Party
Type: International
From using her cat, Dumpling, to create the sound for this track, Fanfickk’s ‘Pity Party’ is full of sass with a fun beat to match. It’s the kind of party I want to be at, but know I won’t be invited to.
– Blake Furfaro
