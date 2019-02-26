Sunday Sweets SYN Website

Sunday Sweets: Fanfickk – Pity Party

fairy floss background with fanfickk's album art

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

 

Artist: Fanfickk
Track: Pity Party
Type: International
From using her cat, Dumpling, to create the sound for this track, Fanfickk’s ‘Pity Party’ is full of sass with a fun beat to match. It’s the kind of party I want to be at, but know I won’t be invited to.

– Blake Furfaro

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:

Imo

February 26th 2019
Read more by Imo
