Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: FERLA

Track: I’m Fine

Type: Local

A slick bass line, an addictive beat, and groovy vocals; FERLA’s new track ‘I’m Fine’ unravels the denial of self loathing that we might feel from time to time.

– Luca Guglielmino

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify: