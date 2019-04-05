Sunday Sweets: First Beige – Details

First Beige Album Art

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: First Beige
Track: Details
Type: Local
Somehow funky and chilled out at the same time, another groovy track from First Beige. The six-piece band from Brisbane really worked hard to bring the dance vibes to life in this tune, accompanied by a superbly soulful sax solo from Joel Aspinall. A great song to play after a long day when you just need to relax and boogie a little, or when you want some background music for studying.

Austin, Work Experience Student

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:

Imo

April 5th 2019
