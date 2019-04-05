Sunday Sweets: First Beige – Details

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: First Beige

Track: Details

Type: Local

Somehow funky and chilled out at the same time, another groovy track from First Beige. The six-piece band from Brisbane really worked hard to bring the dance vibes to life in this tune, accompanied by a superbly soulful sax solo from Joel Aspinall. A great song to play after a long day when you just need to relax and boogie a little, or when you want some background music for studying.

– Austin, Work Experience Student

