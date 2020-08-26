Sunday Sweets: The Flowers – You Don’t Say

Artist: The Flowers

Track: You Don’t Say

Type: Local

Words: Thomas Lusk

The Flowers are slowly becoming one of the most consistent bands in the country and they haven’t disappointed with their new single ‘You Don’t Say’.

Honing in on their signature happy-sad sound, ‘You Don’t Say’ is a self-love anthem about struggling with body image, striking back against self-doubt, and deciding to love yourself a little more. Lead vocalist, Agnus O’Dwyer, has described the song as “essentially me yelling, cause I’m kinda mad about how much it has ruined my life!”.

From the first line, O’Dwyer’s full-hearted vocals are in command. We’re thrown into the life of O’Dwyer; we understand her struggles. You can feel her frustration coming through in her lyrics; “But it’s hard to/to feel cute/when you’re 6-foot f*ckn’ 2” and “Don’t want to be/a casualty of my own body”.

As the song progresses to the chorus, we see O’Dwyer taking small steps to finding self-love. With lyrics like “I wanna love myself/a little more now…”, it’s hard to not feel emotional and uplifting, just how The Flowers intended it to be.

If the vocals weren’t enough to hook you in, the instrumentation will. The combination of fully charged percussion, from Leighton Cauchi, and shimmering guitar melodies from Liam Sinclair and Tom Haeusler, set the tone of the song, providing an emotional release.

The Flowers have been busy in the studio in 2020 with producer Peter Holz (Vance Joy, Peking Duk) to finish their debut EP, with our first taste of what’s to come, it’s safe to say the buzz building around The Flowers is only going to get bigger!