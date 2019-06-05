On Air
Sunday Sweets: Flying Lotus – Post Requisite
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Flying Lotus
Track: Post Requisite
Type: International
American record producer and rapper and singer from Los Angeles Steven Ellison goes by the stage name of Flying Lotus. Post Requisite is an interesting track with an energetic beat and the music is infectious. The song was released under his new album Flamagra in 2019.
– Daniel Kalra, Work Experience Student
Imo
June 5th 2019Read more by Imo
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, International Music, Music Reviews, Playlist, Sweet 16 and Feature Albums
Topics: Music
Tags: International Music, Music, Playlist, review, Sunday Sweets, sweet 16
