Sunday Sweets: Flying Lotus – Post Requisite

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Flying Lotus
Track: Post Requisite
Type: International

American record producer and rapper and singer from Los Angeles Steven Ellison goes by the stage name of Flying Lotus. Post Requisite is an interesting track with an energetic beat and the music is infectious. The song was released under his new album Flamagra in 2019.

– Daniel Kalra, Work Experience Student

June 5th 2019
