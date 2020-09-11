Sunday Sweets: GAUCI – Heartbeat

Each week the Sunday Sweets team dive into our Sweet 16 and Feature Albums.

Artist: GAUCI

Track: Heartbeat

Type: Local

Words: Ryan William Hall

Well chuck me on a sailboat and call me Blackbeard, because this pirate has just found a very rare pop treasure.

GAUCI’s brand new track Heartbeat is a blissful blend of retro pop and more modern sounds that will fit right in on both your party playlist, and your soul. Fans of CHVRCHES’ heavenly dance-pop vibe will be overjoyed with Heartbeat with a melody so gentle, yet so ridiculously infectious that your repeat button could break and leave it on eternal repeat and you wouldn’t bat an eyelid.

In between the contemporary sonic vibe of Heartbeat, there are callbacks to (what I consider) the very best period of music in history: the mid-2000s. The earworm of a chorus would have been perfectly at home on So Fresh: The Hits of Spring 2005, but it feels every bit as modern and relevant as you’d want on your playlist in 2020. It’s a time capsule of a party track at heart, but an enchanting, introspective delight at the same time.

Heartbeat is a strong addition to GAUCI’s repertoire, with the three-piece act from Sydney developing a capable reputation as one of Australia’s top rising electronic-pop groups. Previous tracks Paradise and Taking Over are a similarly eclectic mixture of CHRVCHES and Robyn with a sweet dosage of familiar, classic pop.

A hidden gem and true treasure of a pop song, Heartbeat by GAUCI isn’t one to miss out on. It pushes all the right musical buttons and delivers a sensational beat and a chorus so monumentally catchy you’ll be counting down the seconds until you can smash out an intricately choreographed routine to it on Dance Dance Revolution.