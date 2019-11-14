Sunday Sweets: GL – Contagious
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: GL
Track: Contagious
Type: Local
Excuse me, did you know Melbourne’s duo GL and their new track ‘Contagious’ is the reason why November started so easily? Honestly, this one sounds like GL were sitting around a table after a tasty meal and realised they’d landed on a groovy beat after scraping plates a few times. The casualness in ‘Contagious’ is effortless. I’m a huge fan of this 80s-inspired surge in Aussie electronic music and GL are really, really setting the bar high. Chuck this one on a playlist with some Love Deluxe, Vast Hill, and maybe a little ALTA.
– Imogen Hanrahan