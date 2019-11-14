Sunday Sweets: GL – Contagious

gl contagious

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: GL
Track: Contagious
Type: Local

Excuse me, did you know Melbourne’s duo GL and their new track ‘Contagious’ is the reason why November started so easily? Honestly, this one sounds like GL were sitting around a table after a tasty meal and realised they’d landed on a groovy beat after scraping plates a few times. The casualness in ‘Contagious’ is effortless. I’m a huge fan of this 80s-inspired surge in Aussie electronic music and GL are really, really setting the bar high. Chuck this one on a playlist with some Love Deluxe, Vast Hill, and maybe a little ALTA.

– Imogen Hanrahan

Imo

November 14th 2019
Read more by Imo
Category: , ,
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

Related Content

Like (7)
Like (7)
Like Sugar

Like Sugar: Episode 5 Playlist

king princess cheap queen
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: King Princess - Cheap Queen

mia_by_matthew_b_thompson.jpg__800x500_q85_crop_subject_location-512,341_subsampling-2_upscale
p80b website logo
Post-80s Babies

Post-80s Babies: Week 3 Playlist (The Sampling Game)