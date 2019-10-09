On Air
Sunday Sweets: GODTET – Blown Bamboo Pipes
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: GODTET
Track: Blown Bamboo Pipes
Type: Local
Blown Bamboo Pipes by GODTET, belonging to their second album released in July 2019 simply titled II, creates a sensory and almost meditative experience for the listener. The song turns the familiar sounds we hear in our everyday lives into music notes. The listener creates a scene inside their head from the musical sound that can vary from person to person. Most of the album was created only in one day and was deeply rooted in improvisation and experimentation, like GODTET’s first album, Godtet.
Blown Bamboo Pipes provides a unique experience that transports the listener into a pool of tranquillity.
– Zoe, Work Experience Student
Imo
October 9th 2019Read more by Imo
