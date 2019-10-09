Sunday Sweets: GODTET – Blown Bamboo Pipes

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: GODTET

Track: Blown Bamboo Pipes

Type: Local

Blown Bamboo Pipes by GODTET, belonging to their second album released in July 2019 simply titled II, creates a sensory and almost meditative experience for the listener. The song turns the familiar sounds we hear in our everyday lives into music notes. The listener creates a scene inside their head from the musical sound that can vary from person to person. Most of the album was created only in one day and was deeply rooted in improvisation and experimentation, like GODTET’s first album, Godtet.

Blown Bamboo Pipes provides a unique experience that transports the listener into a pool of tranquillity.

– Zoe, Work Experience Student