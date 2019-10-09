Sunday Sweets SYN Website

On Air

Sunday Sweets: GODTET – Blown Bamboo Pipes

godtet review

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: GODTET
Track: Blown Bamboo Pipes
Type: Local

Blown Bamboo Pipes by GODTET, belonging to their second album released in July 2019 simply titled II, creates a sensory and almost meditative experience for the listener. The song turns the familiar sounds we hear in our everyday lives into music notes. The listener creates a scene inside their head from the musical sound that can vary from person to person.  Most of the album was created only in one day and was deeply rooted in improvisation and experimentation, like GODTET’s first album, Godtet.

Blown Bamboo Pipes provides a unique experience that transports the listener into a pool of tranquillity.

– Zoe, Work Experience Student

Imo

October 9th 2019
Read more by Imo
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Sunday Sweets

honey tell me why
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Honey – Tell Me Why / Jupiter Boogie

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Honey Track: Tell Me […]

Tram Cops - California Way
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Tram Cops – California Way

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Tram Cops Track: California Way Type: Local The hushed […]

Feel For You - Bat For Lashes
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Bat For Lashes – Feel For You

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Bat For Lashes Track: Feel For You […]

Related Content

20190912_214209

Noble Natives live review

Baked Beans, Avalon Speedway
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Baked Beans - Avalon Speedway

Tia Gostelow - Get to it
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Tia Gostelow - Get To It