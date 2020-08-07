Sunday Sweets: Haiku Hands & Sofi Tukker – Fashion Model Art

Each week the Sunday Sweets team dive into our Sweet 16 and Feature Albums.

Artist: Haiku Hands & Sofi Tukker

Track: Fashion Model Art

Type: Local

Words: Marli Dean

Aussie Dance-pop queens, Haiku Hands, have teased their debut, self-titled album with the help of none other than one of Americas electronic dance tycoons, Sofi Tukker. ‘Fashion Model Art’ speaks to the alter-ego we all possess deep down, although in a playful and sardonic manner. With exuberant techno sounds and a deep bass, this collaboration oozes style, sarcasm and everything in between.

This bop was manifested on a train in Sydney, on the way home from a night, out where they managed to have half the carriage chanting ‘fashion fashion, model model, art art art art’. With lyrics like ‘I wanna talk about myself’ and ‘Luxurious vagina multi-brand boutique’ this fierce, feminine social commentary gives this banger a hint of comical sass. This track screams Saturday nights on the dancefloor with your pals, and a gin and tonic in hand.

Influenced by Hip-hop, pop, electronica and dance, the unapologetic trio never fail to produce a diverse, relentless dance track that radiates energy and fun. Haiku hands have once again proven they know how to hype up an audience with this vivacious song in preparation for their highly anticipated debut album coming September 10. There is no doubt Haiku Hands will be making a regular appearance on the aussie festival circuit post iso and we are not mad about it!