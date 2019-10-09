Sunday Sweets: Honey – Tell Me Why / Jupiter Boogie

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Honey

Track: Tell Me Why / Jupiter Boogie

Type: Local

Honey is a band based in Melbourne with members consisted of Amber Ferraro playing Vox Quentin Roth on Keys, Sammy Cox on Guitar, Manu on Bass and Miles Henry playing Drums. The group creates music in the genre of disco – house. On of their newest pieces Tell Me Why / Jupiter Boogie explores a more energetic party sound for all ages. The piece begins with drums and synth leading into the bass guitar being the main rhythm in the intro. This brings in the soprano performing vocal runs and then blended vocals that beautifully harmonising together allowing the listener to experience a more vibrant sound. If you like what you here please feel free to check out the song below.

– Niko, Work Experience Student

