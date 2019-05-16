On Air
Sunday Sweets: JessB, Church Leon – Bump Bump
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: JessB, Church Leon
Track: Bump Bump
Type: International
New Zealand rappers JessB and Church Leon have an absolute heater of a track with Bump Bump. Kenya-descended JessB lays down some grooving verses, filled with catchy flows and braggadocious lyricism as she raps about her status and ability as an artist. One half of Church & AP, JessB’s collaborator Church Leon provides a strong hook for the tune; as the two rappers pass the mic between each other and inject their confident personalities over the beat, you can’t help but to vibe out to this song.
– Liam Marziano
Imo
May 16th 2019Read more by Imo
Category: Audio, Audio, Features
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, international artist, Music, Sunday Sweets
More by Sunday Sweets
Sunday Sweets: Kumar Shome & The Punkawallahs – Shromer
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Kumar Shome & The […]
Sunday Sweets: Rachel Maria Cox – Prosecco
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Rachel Maria Cox Track: […]
Sunday Sweets: Lizzo – Tempo ft. Missy Elliott
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Lizzo Track: Tempo ft. Missy Elliot […]