Sunday Sweets: JessB, Church Leon – Bump Bump

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: JessB, Church Leon

Track: Bump Bump

Type: International



New Zealand rappers JessB and Church Leon have an absolute heater of a track with Bump Bump. Kenya-descended JessB lays down some grooving verses, filled with catchy flows and braggadocious lyricism as she raps about her status and ability as an artist. One half of Church & AP, JessB’s collaborator Church Leon provides a strong hook for the tune; as the two rappers pass the mic between each other and inject their confident personalities over the beat, you can’t help but to vibe out to this song.

– Liam Marziano