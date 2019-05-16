Sunday Sweets SYN Website

Sunday Sweets: JessB, Church Leon – Bump Bump

jessb church leon fairy floss background

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: JessB, Church Leon
Track: Bump Bump
Type: International


New Zealand rappers JessB and Church Leon have an absolute heater of a track with Bump Bump. Kenya-descended JessB lays down some grooving verses, filled with catchy flows and braggadocious lyricism as she raps about her status and ability as an artist. One half of Church & AP, JessB’s collaborator Church Leon provides a strong hook for the tune; as the two rappers pass the mic between each other and inject their confident personalities over the beat, you can’t help but to vibe out to this song.

– Liam Marziano

Imo

May 16th 2019
Read more by Imo
