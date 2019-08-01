Sunday Sweets SYN Website

Sunday Sweets: JGrrey – Better Off

jgrrey better off

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: JGrrey
Track: Better Off
Type: International

Though just one of many coming out of the South London hotbed of talent, JGrrey’s ‘Better Off’ is a soulful continuation from her latest EP ‘Grreydaze’. As the song continues, her smooth vocals and layered adlibs meld with her band’s backing to find a space of great rhythm and harmony. If you like what you hear check out her rendition of ‘Don’t Fade’ with Colors Studios, or her Boilerroom set. Don’t say we didn’t tell you about her before she explodes this European summer – she’s supporting a little-known act this August and September: Bully Eyelids*.

 

*obvi Billie Eilish

– Calvin Ho

August 1st 2019
