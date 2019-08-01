On Air
Sunday Sweets: JGrrey – Better Off
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few fave tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: JGrrey
Track: Better Off
Type: International
Though just one of many coming out of the South London hotbed of talent, JGrrey’s ‘Better Off’ is a soulful continuation from her latest EP ‘Grreydaze’. As the song continues, her smooth vocals and layered adlibs meld with her band’s backing to find a space of great rhythm and harmony. If you like what you hear check out her rendition of ‘Don’t Fade’ with Colors Studios, or her Boilerroom set. Don’t say we didn’t tell you about her before she explodes this European summer – she’s supporting a little-known act this August and September: Bully Eyelids*.
*obvi Billie Eilish
– Calvin Ho
Calvin Ho
August 1st 2019Read more by Calvin Ho
Category: Audio, Audio, Features
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, international artist, Music, Sunday Sweets, sweet 16
More by Sunday Sweets
Sunday Sweets: Amber Mark – What If
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Amber Mark Track: What If Type: International […]
Sunday Sweets: The Goods and Touch Sensitive – Let’s Roll
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: The Goods and Touch Sensitive […]
Sunday Sweets: Baker Boy – In Control
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favorite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Baker Boy Track: In Control Type: Local Baker […]