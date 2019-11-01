On Air
Sunday Sweets: King Princess – Cheap Queen
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: King Princess
Track: Cheap Queen
Type: International
Cheap Queen is the title track off King Princess’s debut album. Cheap Queen has an indie-pop feel with an electronic beat that contrasts perfectly with King Princess’s soothing vocals on this multi-layered track. The music video is a must-watch, giving off 70s vibes with a washed-out colour aesthetic. King Princess lounges on the couch watching recreated television shows and commercials; a comment on growing up in a world surrounded by media.
At only twenty years old, King Princess is making waves around the world. Watch this space – King Princess is only just getting started.
– Sarah Lewis
Imo
November 1st 2019
