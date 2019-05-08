Sunday Sweets SYN Website

On Air

Sunday Sweets: Kumar Shome & The Punkawallahs – Shromer

Kumar Shome & The Punkawallahs

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Kumar Shome & The Punkawallahs
Track: Shromer
Type: Local
This is a Melbourne based Jazz Rock band that combines together new heavy beats, with complete bass lines and also includes melodies full of soul and character. The band led by Kumar Shome pushes all the possibilities with guitar compositions that are clever. This track is full of catchy sections and contains repetition of bass, guitar and drums. The start of this punk track really engages you, leaving you with this song caught in your head all day long.

– Georgia, Work Experience Student

Imo

May 8th 2019
