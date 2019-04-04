Sunday Sweets: Lafferty Daniel – Can’t See Straight

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Lafferty Daniel

Track: Can’t See Straight

Type: Local

Melbourne based Lafferty Daniel’s well anticipated second single ‘Can’t See Straight’ really brings some so called ‘faux punk’ vibes. The bubbly and vibrant music is a great contrast to the almost sarcastic lyrics and themes explored in the track. The strict time and energetic beginning drum insert is drawn from Lafferty Daniel’s original roots as a drummer. Just before the 2.30 mark, strap yourself in for an unexpected change in the tempo and time signature! I recommend listening to this tune after a long exhausting day for a mood lift!

-Alice, Work experience student

