Sunday Sweets: Lafferty Daniel – Can’t See Straight

picture of Lafferty Daniel on fairy floss background

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Lafferty Daniel
Track: Can’t See Straight
Type: Local

Melbourne based Lafferty Daniel’s well anticipated second single ‘Can’t See Straight’ really brings some so called ‘faux punk’ vibes. The bubbly and vibrant music is a great contrast to the almost sarcastic lyrics and themes explored in the track. The strict time and energetic beginning drum insert is drawn from Lafferty Daniel’s original roots as a drummer. Just before the 2.30 mark, strap yourself in for an unexpected change in the tempo and time signature! I recommend listening to this tune after a long exhausting day for a mood lift!

-Alice, Work experience student

 

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:

Imo

April 4th 2019
Read more by Imo
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

Tiana Khasi's 'Meghalaya' cover art on fairy floss background

Sunday Sweets: Tiana Khasi - Meghalaya

MIDCITY ALBUM ART

Sunday Sweets: MID CITY - No Surrender

Credit: Roberto Ricciuti, Getty via Zimbio.

Reports The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger will undergo heart surgery