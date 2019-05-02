SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: Lizzo – Tempo ft. Missy Elliott
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Lizzo
Track: Tempo ft. Missy Elliot
Type: International
‘Tempo’, played from this week’s international feature album, Cuz I Love You, has a beat anyone can get down to. The combination of Lizzo and Missy’s sassy lyrics will have you snapping your fingers and getting low. Lizzo’s continually strong body positivity message features heavily on the track.
– Monisha Iswaran
Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:
