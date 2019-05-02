Sunday Sweets SYN Website

SYN 90.7

Sunday Sweets: Lizzo – Tempo ft. Missy Elliott

lizzo album art on fairy floss background

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Lizzo
Track: Tempo ft. Missy Elliot
Type: International
‘Tempo’, played from this week’s international feature album, Cuz I Love You, has a beat anyone can get down to. The combination of Lizzo and Missy’s sassy lyrics will have you snapping your fingers and getting low. Lizzo’s continually strong body positivity message features heavily on the track.

– Monisha Iswaran

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:

Imo

May 2nd 2019
Read more by Imo
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Sunday Sweets

First Beige Album Art
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: First Beige – Details

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: First Beige Track: Details […]

picture of Lafferty Daniel on fairy floss background
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Lafferty Daniel – Can’t See Straight

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Lafferty Daniel Track: Can’t See […]

Tiana Khasi's 'Meghalaya' cover art on fairy floss background
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Tiana Khasi – Meghalaya

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Tiana Khasi Track: Meghalaya Type: Local Hailing […]

Related Content

23_660x371

'Alonestar' by Jordan Fennell

503392530
all the best logo wide
All The Best

'Looking Forward' by Lee Robinson

safe_image
all the best logo wide
All The Best

'It's Just A Name' by Erin Dick