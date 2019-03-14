Sunday Sweets: Mambali – Fish Hawk

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Mambali

Track: Fish Hawk

Type: Local

Mambali: remember the name. With the track sung entirely in the First Nations language Nunggubuyu, ‘Fish Hawk’, with its catchy guitar riffs and energetic drum beat, will have you singing ‘Ngarrk Ngarrk’ and dancing the night away.

– Blake Furfaro

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify: