SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: Mambali – Fish Hawk
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Mambali
Track: Fish Hawk
Type: Local
Mambali: remember the name. With the track sung entirely in the First Nations language Nunggubuyu, ‘Fish Hawk’, with its catchy guitar riffs and energetic drum beat, will have you singing ‘Ngarrk Ngarrk’ and dancing the night away.
– Blake Furfaro
Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:
Imo
March 14th 2019Read more by Imo
Category: Audio, Audio, Features
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, feature, local artists, Music, Sunday Sweets
More by Sunday Sweets
Sunday Sweets: Omar Apollo – Ashamed
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Omar Apollo Track: Ashamed Type: International Keep […]
Sunday Sweets: The Japanese House – Maybe You’re The Reason
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: The Japanese House Track: Maybe You’re […]
Sunday Sweets: Black Bats – Big Yellow Eye
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Black Bats Track: Big Yellow Eye Type: Local […]