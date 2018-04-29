SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: Max Quinn
Max Quinn and bandmate Xavier Rubetzki Noonan jumped on the line/into the studio to chat with Hayley and Jessie about new record GOOD THANKS.
The Backyard features in the SYN Sweet 16 – week beginning 23rd April.
