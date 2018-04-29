Sunday Sweets SYN Website

Sunday Sweets: Max Quinn

Max-Quinn
Listen to Episode

Max Quinn and bandmate Xavier Rubetzki Noonan jumped on the line/into the studio to chat with Hayley and Jessie about new record GOOD THANKS.

The Backyard features in the SYN Sweet 16 – week beginning 23rd April.

April 29th 2018
