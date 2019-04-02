Sunday Sweets: MID CITY – No Surrender

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: MID CITY

Track: No Surrender

Type: Local

‘No Surrender’ by MIDCITY presents good vibes with its hearty pop/rock theme and lyrics. The song is relatable and makes you feel as if the singer is trying to escape his problems as an adult and therefore, not surrendering to them. You could imagine the song being played whilst at a skatepark, the dimly lighted city streets or if you’re driving down a freeway out of town, leaving your troubles behind.

– Eddie, Work Experience Student

