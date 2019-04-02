Sunday Sweets: MID CITY – No Surrender

Artist: MID CITY
Track: No Surrender
Type: Local
‘No Surrender’ by MIDCITY presents good vibes with its hearty pop/rock theme and lyrics. The song is relatable and makes you feel as if the singer is trying to escape his problems as an adult and therefore, not surrendering to them. You could imagine the song being played whilst at a skatepark, the dimly lighted city streets or if you’re driving down a freeway out of town, leaving your troubles behind.

