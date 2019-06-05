On Air
Sunday Sweets: Middle Kids – Beliefs and Prayers
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Middle Kids
Track: Beliefs and Prayers
Type: Local
‘Middle Kids’, an Australian rock band, has introduced a vibey alternative rock song titled “Beliefs and Prayers” that is packed with sweet sounding vocals and incredible sounding drum lines that gets your feet tapping. Hannah Joy’s vocals compliments the authentic lyrics well which represents Christianity, bringing a unique style to pop culture. The build up to the chorus with the catchy sounding drum lines gives the song an amazing flavour and has everyone begging for more. Overall, this song is impossible to get out of your head.
-Alissa, Work Experience Student
