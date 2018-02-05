SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: Moaning Lisa
Charlie from Canberra’s Moaning Lisa called in to chat about what the band is up to and their latest single, Carrie (I Want A Girl).
Carrie (I Want A Girl) features in the SYN Sweet 16 – week beginning 5th February.
