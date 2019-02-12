Sunday Sweets: Mosquito Coast – Sweet Talking

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

 

Artist: Mosquito Coast
Track: Sweet Talking
Type: Local
Do you love a bit of ‘Message In A Bottle’ by The Police? Well, throw in some Jungle Giants vibes and you’ve got Mosquito Coast’s latest – ‘Sweet Talking’. The band’s even named after a Harrison Ford flick from the same late 70s/early 80s era so get a little throbbin’, buzzin’ nostalgia for late summer adventures with their new release.

– Imogen Hanrahan

 

 

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:

February 12th 2019
