Sunday Sweets: Mosquito Coast – Sweet Talking

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Mosquito Coast

Track: Sweet Talking

Type: Local

Do you love a bit of ‘Message In A Bottle’ by The Police? Well, throw in some Jungle Giants vibes and you’ve got Mosquito Coast’s latest – ‘Sweet Talking’. The band’s even named after a Harrison Ford flick from the same late 70s/early 80s era so get a little throbbin’, buzzin’ nostalgia for late summer adventures with their new release.

– Imogen Hanrahan

