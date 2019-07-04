Sunday Sweets SYN Website

Sunday Sweets: Nia Andrews – Seems So

Nia Andrews Album Art

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Nia Andrews
Track: Seems So
Type: Local

Seems So by Nia Andrews was released on her album No Place Is SafeWhen listening to Seems So it is unlike anything you’ve ever heard. This song has been called a love song to a free soul and has a real jazz feeling in the rhythm. Towards the end of the song everything goes quiet and you can just hear the vocals and a simple beat giving the illusion of maybe the first initial recording.

– Maddy, Work Experience Student

July 4th 2019
