On Air
Sunday Sweets: Nia Andrews – Seems So
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Nia Andrews
Track: Seems So
Type: Local
Seems So by Nia Andrews was released on her album No Place Is Safe. When listening to Seems So it is unlike anything you’ve ever heard. This song has been called a love song to a free soul and has a real jazz feeling in the rhythm. Towards the end of the song everything goes quiet and you can just hear the vocals and a simple beat giving the illusion of maybe the first initial recording.
– Maddy, Work Experience Student
Imo
July 4th 2019Read more by Imo
Category: Audio, Features
Topics: Music
Tags: local artist, Music, Sunday Sweets
