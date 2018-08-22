SYN 90.7
SUNDAY SWEETS: OAKS
Riley and Jessie talk to Chris from Oaks to talk about their new EP “Close the Distance”.
Close the Distance by Oaks features in the SYN Sweet 16.
Riley Geary-Goodwin
August 22nd 2018Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Audio, Sweet 16 and Feature Albums
Topics: Music
Tags: feature album, Music, oaks, Sunday Sweets
