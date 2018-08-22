Sunday Sweets SYN Website

SUNDAY SWEETS: OAKS

34746464_2079372715644826_5949684321018183680_n
Riley and Jessie talk to Chris from Oaks to talk about their new EP “Close the Distance”.

Close the Distance by Oaks features in the SYN Sweet 16.

 

 

Riley Geary-Goodwin

August 22nd 2018
