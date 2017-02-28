Sunday Sweets SYN Website

SYN 90.7

Sunday Sweets: OKbadlands (26.02.17)

OKBADLANDS
This week on the show Jayden, Ro and Patrick were joined by Sally from Brisbane group OKbadlands for a chat about their new single PTY LTD, pub carpet and producing from home.

Guests

Sally – OKbadlands

Contributors

Jayden, Ro and Patrick

February 28th 2017
