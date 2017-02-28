SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: OKbadlands (26.02.17)
This week on the show Jayden, Ro and Patrick were joined by Sally from Brisbane group OKbadlands for a chat about their new single PTY LTD, pub carpet and producing from home.
Check out the full Sweet Sixteen – here.
Guests
Sally – OKbadlands
Contributors
Jayden, Ro and Patrick
Rhys Pope
February 28th 2017Read more by Rhys Pope
Category: Audio, Sweet 16 and Feature Albums
Topics: Music
Tags: brisbane, feature track, interview, New Music, OKBADLANDS, Sunday Sweets, sweet 16, Sweet Sixteen
