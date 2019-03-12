SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: Omar Apollo – Ashamed
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.
Artist: Omar Apollo
Track: Ashamed
Type: International
Keep your ears open for Omar Apollo this year. The 21 year old from the States is making some serious funk on his new track ‘Ashamed’. Mashing together pop, R&B, funk, ‘Ashamed’ is a smoky, swaggering number perfect for a late night spin. The Prince-esque guitar licks and crackling wails are worth it alone, but man, that mid-song transition is sultry enough to rival Frank Ocean’s in his 9-minute saga ‘Pyramids’. At around 3 & a 1/2 minutes though, you’re gonna need to chuck ‘Ashamed’ on repeat a few times to match the length.
– Imogen Hanrahan
Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:
Imo
March 12th 2019Read more by Imo
Category: Audio, Audio, Features
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, feature, international artist, Music, Sunday Sweets
More by Sunday Sweets
Sunday Sweets: The Japanese House – Maybe You’re The Reason
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: The Japanese House Track: Maybe You’re […]
Sunday Sweets: Black Bats – Big Yellow Eye
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Black Bats Track: Big Yellow Eye Type: Local […]
Sunday Sweets: Serina Pech – Take A Look Around
Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16. Artist: Serina Pech Track: Take A Look […]