Sunday Sweets: Omar Apollo – Ashamed

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Omar Apollo
Track: Ashamed
Type: International
Keep your ears open for Omar Apollo this year. The 21 year old from the States is making some serious funk on his new track ‘Ashamed’. Mashing together pop, R&B, funk, ‘Ashamed’ is a smoky, swaggering number perfect for a late night spin. The Prince-esque guitar licks and crackling wails are worth it alone, but man, that mid-song transition is sultry enough to rival Frank Ocean’s in his 9-minute saga ‘Pyramids’. At around 3 & a 1/2 minutes though, you’re gonna need to chuck ‘Ashamed’ on repeat a few times to match the length.

– Imogen Hanrahan

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:

March 12th 2019
