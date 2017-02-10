Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: ORION IV (05.02.17)


Jayden, Gloria and Patrick called up Yuta from Orion, our Australian feature artists this week. They had a chat about the long writing and recording period of their debut as well as speeding up the writing and recording process.

Check out the full Sweet Sixteen – here.

Keep up to date with Sunday Sweets on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/SYNSundaySweets/

 

Yuta – Orion

February 10th 2017
