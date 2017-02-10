Sunday Sweets
Sunday Sweets: ORION IV (05.02.17)
Jayden, Gloria and Patrick called up Yuta from Orion, our Australian feature artists this week. They had a chat about the long writing and recording period of their debut as well as speeding up the writing and recording process.
Guests
Yuta – Orion
