SUNDAY SWEETS: OSCAR KEY SUNG

Listen to Episode

Hayley and Jessie chatted to Oscar Key Sung, the man behind the local feature album for this week, No Disguise.

No Disguise by Oscar Key Sung features in the SYN Sweet 16 – week beginning 3rd June.

Riley Geary-Goodwin

June 4th 2018
