SUNDAY SWEETS: OSCAR KEY SUNG
Hayley and Jessie chatted to Oscar Key Sung, the man behind the local feature album for this week, No Disguise.
No Disguise by Oscar Key Sung features in the SYN Sweet 16 – week beginning 3rd June.
