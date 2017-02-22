SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets: Oslow IV (12.02.17)
Dylan Farrugia, frontman of Sydney’s Oslow gave Jayden, Gloria and Rhys a call to chat about the release of their debut self titled album (SYN’s Australian feature album), supporting major international groups and what it takes to write a debut album.
