Sunday Sweets: Rachel Maria Cox – Prosecco

Each week, the Sunday Sweets team shares a few of their favourite tracks from SYN’s Sweet 16.

Artist: Rachel Maria Cox
Track: Prosecco
Type: Local
Newcastle based Rachel Maria Cox released a very groovy, feel good song. With a very catchy chorus it gives you a blast of energy to definitely get you moving. ‘Prosecco’ is perfect for when you want to dance around your bedroom or jam out with friends.

– TJ, Work Experience Student

Catch the rest of this week’s Sweet 16 on Spotify:

Imo

May 8th 2019
