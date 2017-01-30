Sunday Sweets

SYN 90.7

Sunday Sweets is Returning

619px-Ässä_Mix

Sunday Sweets will be back delivering you all the sweet new music from this Sunday Feb 5!
Tune in from 5-7pm on SYN 90.7 to hang out with us as we play through our favorite new tracks.

 

Feature image – Tiia Monto

January 30th 2017
Read more by Rhys Pope
Category:
Topics:
Tags: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Sunday Sweets

sad20simpson.gif
Sunday Sweets

Last Show of Season 2!

Unfortunately all good things must come to an end. Michael, Charlie and Rosie come together one last time to chat about this […]

sunday20sweets_3-1.jpg
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets Show 9-Season 2

Tune in to hear Charlie, Michael and Rosie chat about this weeks artists featured in our Sweet 16 tracklist!

ss20image-1.jpg
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets 05/0/16 show

Charile, Michael and Rosie chat about the artists and bands featured on our Sweet 16 tracklist plus review Flume’s latest album, Skin […]

Related Content

Dustin20Tebbutt-4.jpg

DUSTIN TEBBUTT INTERVIEW!

sunday20sweets_5.jpg

Sunday Sweets Season 3 Show 5

Image_0.jpg

Sunday Sweets Season 3 Show 3