Sunday Sweets
SYN 90.7
Sunday Sweets is Returning
Sunday Sweets will be back delivering you all the sweet new music from this Sunday Feb 5!
Tune in from 5-7pm on SYN 90.7 to hang out with us as we play through our favorite new tracks.
Feature image – Tiia Monto
Rhys Pope
January 30th 2017Read more by Rhys Pope
Category: Sweet 16 and Feature Albums
Topics: Music
Tags: Sunday Sweets, SYN Sunday Sweets
More by Sunday Sweets
Last Show of Season 2!
Unfortunately all good things must come to an end. Michael, Charlie and Rosie come together one last time to chat about this […]
Sunday Sweets Show 9-Season 2
Tune in to hear Charlie, Michael and Rosie chat about this weeks artists featured in our Sweet 16 tracklist!
Sunday Sweets 05/0/16 show
Charile, Michael and Rosie chat about the artists and bands featured on our Sweet 16 tracklist plus review Flume’s latest album, Skin […]